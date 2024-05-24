Iceni Gold Ltd Announces Option Holdings Update

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Limited has released a distribution schedule and top 20 holder report for their newly issued options, as referenced in their prospectus dated May 22, 2024 and Appendix 2A. The update provides details on the option holdings, highlighting that a significant majority of the options issued are held by a small number of investors. The company urges those interested in this financial development to reach out for further information.

