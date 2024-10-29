Iceni Gold to Hold 2024 AGM, Emphasizes E-Communication

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX:ICL) is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 28, encouraging shareholders to participate in voting either in person or via proxy. The company has moved to electronic communications, reducing print costs and promoting timely updates via email and online platforms.

