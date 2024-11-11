Iceni Gold Finds Promising Results at Guyer Trend

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd. has announced promising results from its latest aircore drilling campaign at the 14 Mile Well Gold Project. The campaign has expanded the gold anomaly at Guyer North, part of the 15km Guyer Trend, with significant gold mineralization identified in multiple drill holes. Iceni plans to continue exploring this potentially rich area, aiming to define new drill targets for deeper exploration.

