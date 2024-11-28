News & Insights

Stocks

Iceni Gold Announces New Unquoted Options Issuance

November 28, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd. has announced the issuance of 6 million unquoted options, exercisable at $0.105 each, set to mature by November 2026. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial decisions as it continues to navigate the dynamic market landscape. Investors may find this development intriguing as it reflects Iceni Gold’s future growth plans.

Stocks
