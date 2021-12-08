Iceland's three large banks are highly resilient, central bank says

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Iceland's three largest banks are highly resilient and have ready access to funding, the central bank's Financial Stability Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The state of financial stability is favourable on the whole, although some pandemic-related uncertainty remains," the committee said.

It said banks' emergency buffer, the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, would remain unchanged. A previously announced increase of the buffer to 2% from 0% would take effect in September next year, it said.

