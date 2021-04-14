Iceland's large banks strong enough to withstand pandemic impact - cbank

Adds details

COPENHAGEN, April 14 (Reuters) - Iceland's three large banks have strong capital and liquidity positions, making them resilient enough to withstand the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, the Icelandic central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Despite rising asset prices, cyclical systemic risk has not increased to any significant degree in the recent term," the central bank said.

But it added that uncertainty remains about the quality of loans issued by the banks and the resulting write-offs that will be needed in the wake of the pandemic.

In late March, the central bank's Financial Stability Committee decided to leave the banks' emergency buffer requirement, the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, unchanged at 0%.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

