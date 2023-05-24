News & Insights

Iceland's central bank raises key interest rate to 8.75%

May 24, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

COPENHAGEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank raised its key policy interest rate by 1.25 percentage point to 8.75% on Wednesday and said underlying inflation is still increasing.

"The outlook is for considerably stronger inflationary pressures in 2023 and 2024 than was previously assumed," the Nordic country's central bank said in a report.

"Furthermore, long-term inflation expectations have risen and are well above target. Therefore, there is a greater risk that inflation will become entrenched," it added.

