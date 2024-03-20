News & Insights

Iceland's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.25%

March 20, 2024 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank on Wednesday held its key policy interest rate unchanged at 9.25% and said inflation remained "well above" the official target.

The consumer price index grew at 6.6% year-on-year in February, while the Central Bank of Iceland targets 2.5%.

"Inflation expectations are also above target, which could indicate that inflation will remain persistent," it said in a statement.

The central bank has been raising the cost of borrowing since mid-2021 to tackle inflation, lifting the main rate from a low of 0.75%.

While recently revised national accounts show that GDP growth was stronger in recent years than originally thought, economic activity now continues to ease as the monetary stance remains tight, the central bank said.

"As before, near-term monetary policy formulation will be determined by developments in economic activity, inflation, and inflation expectations," it said.

