Icelandic Salmon to Unveil Q3 2024 Results

November 15, 2024 — 05:33 am EST

Icelandic Salmon AS (DE:I6X) has released an update.

Icelandic Salmon is set to present its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 18th, with a webcast featuring the company’s CEO and CFO. Investors can access the results from the company’s website and Globe Newswire. The company, a leader in Icelandic aquaculture, is fully integrated from egg to market delivery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

