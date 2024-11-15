Icelandic Salmon to Unveil Q3 2024 Results

Icelandic Salmon AS (DE:I6X) has released an update.

Icelandic Salmon is set to present its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 18th, with a webcast featuring the company’s CEO and CFO. Investors can access the results from the company’s website and Globe Newswire. The company, a leader in Icelandic aquaculture, is fully integrated from egg to market delivery.

