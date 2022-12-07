Icelandic banks face more risks from uncertain economy, central bank says

Adds details

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Risks to financial stability in Iceland have increased because of worsening external conditions, but its large banks are well capitalised and resilient, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The global economic outlook is highly uncertain, and global economic development could adversely affect the Icelandic economy in the coming term," the central bank said.

"Risks to financial stability in Iceland have therefore increased," it said, adding that Icelandic lenders are well-prepared for external economic shocks.

The Financial Stability Committee also decided to keep banks' emergency buffer, the countercyclical capital buffer, unchanged at 2%.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

