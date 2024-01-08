Icelandair says it is not affected by FAA's MAX 9 groundings

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Icelandair ICEAIR.IC said on Monday it is not affected by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's temporary grounding of some Boeing BA.N 737 MAX 9 planes, after a jet operated by Alaska Airlines ALK.N suffered a plug door blowout during a flight on Friday.

"It has been confirmed that the issue is related to equipment that is not a part of Icelandair's Boeing 737 MAX 9 configuration," a spokesperson of the airline, which operates four such aircraft, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Stine Jacobsen)

