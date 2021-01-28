Iceland wins upper hand as Laender falls short

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Jan 28 (IFR) - Two rare names were out in euros on Thursday, with Iceland and Laender 60 receiving differing responses as the sovereign amassed plenty of interest for its seven-year deal while the 10-year communal offering from six German states struggled and was ultimately not fully subscribed.

“Iceland is a name that has a great following but not a lot of bonds outstanding," said a banker.

"It’s a rare issuer and they just don’t need a huge amount. So a large part of what they’re trying to do is to maintain their, for want of a better word, relevance in the market by being active as much as they can be given their relatively small requirements and trying to extend their curve at the same time.”

Iceland's €750m no-grow April 2028 equalled the largest deal from the issuer and was slightly longer dated than its past two outings, a six-year in May 2020 and a five-year in June 2019. Both were no-grow €500m transactions.

“It’s a challenge in the SSA world where every other deal is €4bn or something, and if you just don’t need that funding to try and be out there and maintain a presence for investors is hard. They do what they can to best achieve that," said the banker.

The trade attracted plenty of demand, with the last update on books showing orders in excess of €3.4bn (ex JLM interest), rising from €2bn at IoIs. The level of interest continued the improvement in demand which Iceland has been seeing, with books of €2.7bn on the last deal and €2.4bn the time before that.

This enabled bookrunners Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to tighten significantly, beginning with IPTs of mid-swaps plus 60bp area, followed by 55bp at IoIs then 50bp (+/-2 wpir) by the second update.

The spread was eventually set at mid-swaps plus 48bp.

"It’s very hard to be able to pinpoint fair value for these deals because the secondaries trade on a very wide bid-offer. I say trade but in many cases they’re just indicated because actually no one can find any bonds to trade in," said the banker.

“There was a very wide range of where the 2026s were quoted and we came up with a fair value somewhere around 50bp. I’m sure you could ask 10 different people what they think fair value is and you’d get 10 different answers.”

No book update

The Laender 60 trade bore many of the same characteristics of last August's Laender 59 transaction, with two undesirable ones being a price that failed to move from guidance and an undeclared book.

The €1bn February 2031 note matched the size and tenor of the previous deal although this time the spread was set 3bp tighter at less 2bp via DZ Bank, Erste Group, LBBW, Natixis, NordLB and UniCredit. A second banker put the new issue premium at 1bp.

“It wasn’t that good, only around 50% was sold. Price wise it was ok, had the tone been a bit more optimistic I think they would have sold it," the second banker said.

"A couple of investors have no line for the joint issuance. They have a line for each state but for this they need a line for all of them together so some of them faced problems with their risk departments.”



The issuer is comprised of Bremen 16.8%, Hamburg 16.8%, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 16.6%, Rhineland-Palatinate 16.6%, Saarland 16.6% and Schleswig-Holstein 16.6%.

Softer tone

After a rip roaring start to 2021, the euro SSA market has cooled off a little of late with a bit of a disconnect appearing between primary and secondary markets, according to the first banker.

"Primary continues to work well, but if you speak to secondary traders the sense I have is they feel that the tone is much softer there and all the excitement that is happening in primary doesn’t really seem to be carrying on through to secondary," he said.

Tuesday's SURE deal is a case in point, with the June 2028s quoted around around reoffer on Thursday afternoon, while the November 2050s were 1bp wider, according to Tradeweb, bid at 6bp over.

"It was the first SURE transaction which didn’t really perform, although it should be noted that this was the first to price through France and much tighter to the likes of EIB and KfW," said the second banker.

Although the tone may not be quite as rock solid as it was, issuers are still lining up to bring deals next week, according to the second banker.

“One big German agency with five or seven years may come, EIB with an EARN and of course the EFSF as they have a funding window next week," he said.

"With KfW also being rumoured I think the EFSF will probably take the Monday intraday again, which worked quite well with the last four transactions and they are pitching to re-open the 10-year or the longer one again."

