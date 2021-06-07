Iceland to sell 35% of Islandsbanki in $1.24 bln IPO

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Iceland will sell 35% of shares in wholly state-owned Islandsbanki in an initial public offering that will value the lender at around 150 billion Icelandic crowns ($1.24 billion), it said on Monday.

The bank set an indicative price range for the offering at between 71 and 79 Icelandic crowns, it said.

($1 = 120.8500 Icelandic Crowns)

