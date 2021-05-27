Iceland to launch Islandsbanki IPO before end-June

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Iceland intends to launch the sale of at least 25% of shares in wholly state-owned Islandsbanki in an initial public offering (IPO) during the second quarter, state holding company ISFI said on Thursday.

Islandsbanki was one of the three banks that collapsed within a few days of each other in 2008, prompting a state takeover which resulted in restructuring existing banks and creating new ones.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

