Iceland to launch Islandsbanki IPO before end-June

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published

Iceland intends to launch the sale of at least 25% of shares in wholly state-owned Islandsbanki in an initial public offering (IPO) during the second quarter, state holding company ISFI said on Thursday.

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Iceland intends to launch the sale of at least 25% of shares in wholly state-owned Islandsbanki in an initial public offering (IPO) during the second quarter, state holding company ISFI said on Thursday.

Islandsbanki was one of the three banks that collapsed within a few days of each other in 2008, prompting a state takeover which resulted in restructuring existing banks and creating new ones.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More