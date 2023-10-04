News & Insights

Iceland keeps rates on hold at 9.25%, policy outlook uncertain

October 04, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank said on Wednesday it had maintained its key policy interest rate at 9.25%.

The Bank of Iceland has been tackling inflation since mid-2021 by raising the cost of borrowing.

"At this point in time, there is some uncertainty about economic developments and about whether the current monetary stance is sufficient," the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) said in a statement.

"The MPC has therefore decided to await further developments, as the bank's new macroeconomic and inflation forecast will be available at its next meeting," it added.

Near-term monetary policy will be determined by developments in economic activity, inflation, and inflation expectations, the central bank said.

