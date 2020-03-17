Iceland hikes treasury bond issuance in second quarter of 2020 - finance ministry

COPENHAGEN, March 17 (Reuters) - Iceland will increase its treasury bond issuance in the second quarter of this year to a maximum of 40 billion Icelandic krona ($285 million) to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The economic outlook for the coming months is highly uncertain, and it is therefore difficult to estimate the Treasury's borrowing needs for the current year," it said in a statement.

The ministry, which said this was a "substantial" increase to its yearly issuance, will provide further details in its quarterly debt management prospect at the end of March.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Gareth Jones)

