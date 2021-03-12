Iceland edges closer to issuing green or sustainable sovereign bonds

By Malicka Danna Sielinou

LONDON, Mar 12 (IFR) - The Republic of Iceland may start issuing green or sustainable treasury bonds as early as the second half of 2021, having made strides in the preparation of its framework.

“Environmental and sustainability issues are vital for a country like Iceland, which is banking on sectors such as tourism, fisheries and so on," said Sturla Palsson, director of market operations at the Central Bank of Iceland.

"We have to be second to none in terms of the demand that we put on ourselves to preserve nature, the environment, and sustainability. There is a general appetite within the ministry of finance and the government for Iceland to carve [out] its place and develop its presence in the ESG debt space."

Last year, Iceland set up a task force, which first met in September, with the aim of exploring and analysing the feasibility of Iceland issuing socially responsible sovereign bonds.

The tasks force consists of members from the central bank, ministries of finance and environment, the prime minister's office, as well as external experts in green investments.

"We aim to have either a green or sustainable framework set up before the middle of the year. We may then decide to issue something either in the second half of this year or next year,” said Palsson.

The framework will be aligned with ICMA's sustainable and green bond principles, as well as EU regulations.

"As a member of the EEA, when it comes to financial instruments, Iceland has to be fully compliant with EU criteria including the part of EU taxonomy framework that will be implemented into law and regulation," said Palsson. "It goes without saying that we are following closely the developments on that side and see ourselves as having to be compliant to what is set forward there."

In terms of progress, the working group is evaluating the eligibility of projects and expenditures in the budget that could comply with the framework, according to Esther Finnbogadottir, the head of funding and debt management at Iceland's Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

"Iceland has a fairly strong image when it comes to environmental issues because the bulk of our local energy consumption is renewable – hydropower and geothermal – though of course our aviation and fishing industries remain reliant on fossil fuel," Palsson said.

"We have to find projects that are crystal-clear 100% in line with the framework, the Paris Agreement, taxonomy and also fulfil the eligibility criteria of the green/sustainable investor base, which we are very aware has had concerns about greenwashing," he said.

It is still early days and Iceland has yet to determine whether it will issue sustainable or green bonds, and whether it will execute transactions domestically or internationally.

"It will depend on the projects themselves, financing needs, general markets conditions and so forth," said Finnbogadottir. She said that issuing international bonds would enable Iceland to access a broader investor base.

Though domestic issuance considerations are on the table, that will not be the most important focus for Iceland, due to the size of its economy and the lack of depth in its local market.

"The green bond market in Iceland started in 2018 and is developing quite quickly. The size of the market is now around US$1.8bn," said Finnbogadottir. "We have a few issuers already in the markets, mainly energy companies and City of Reykjavik but recently we have also seen some real estate companies and banks issuing green and sustainable bonds."

Finnbogadottir said that green or sustainable issuance from the sovereign could help develop the market.

"We would like to lead by example and to send a clear message to investors about the importance of these ESG issues and how we can use the financial markets to address them,” she said.

Palsson said that with green and sustainable financing the fastest growing segment in the bond markets globally and locally, a sovereign issuance in that format could generate foreign interest in Iceland's domestic market.

“Hopefully our good reputation in terms of ESG can attract more global investors into our local market. This could in turn reduce our dependence on the global bonds we issue in foreign currencies and jurisdictions, which carry different risk profiles than the local debt,” he said.

In December, as part of its post-Covid green recovery plan, Iceland strengthened its pledge to the Paris Agreement by raising its 2030 emissions cut target to 55% from 40% compared to 1990. It also increased its funding commitments to climate-related programmes and projects by 45%.

The task force is of the view that compliance of Icelandic authorities with the Paris Agreement should go beyond committing to finance individual projects. The group says it is considering the feasibility of obtaining an ESG borrower rating that would apply to the whole of the Iceland's ESG programme.

"I know that there are green investors out there that are already classifying Iceland as eligible, even though it does not have a formal ESG rating, based on its carbon footprint and domestic renewable energy consumption," said Palsson. "For example, house heating in Iceland is 96%-97% geothermal."

Green or sustainable sovereign debt issuance may further advance the efforts Iceland has made to rebuild its image among bond investors since the global financial crisis.

“The global financial crisis was a lesson for Iceland and everything we do in terms of debt financing, government, economic management is built on what we learned the hard way in 2008," said Palsson.

"For the last 10 years we have had open access to the global capital markets and there is nothing that indicates this will change any time soon... I think we have more or less washed off the stigma of the financial crisis, which of course was a big shock for everyone,” he said.

(Reporting by Malicka Sielinou; Editing by Robert Hogg and Ian Edmondson)

