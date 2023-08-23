Iceland central bank raises key interest rate to 9.25%

Adds quotes, detail

HELSINKI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank on Wednesday raised its key policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 9.25%.

The Bank of Iceland has been tackling inflation since mid-2021 by raising the cost of borrowing.

Price increases remained persistent and widespread despite inflation easing to 7.6% in July, the bank said in a statement, adding that this made the rate hike necessary in order to prevent wages and prices from spiralling.

"Indicators imply that the effects of recent interest rate hikes are coming more clearly to the fore, and near-term monetary policy will be determined by developments in economic activity, inflation, and inflation expectations," it said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

