Iceland central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 0.75%

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75% on Wednesday following five rate cuts last year, and said it expected inflation to start tapering off this spring.

The North Atlantic nation was hard hit by the pandemic, with its economy contracting 6.6% last year. Tourists have stayed away while domestic consumption has been hurt by unemployment rising to as much as 11%.

Economic activity in the last three months of 2020 nevertheless "turned out stronger than projected" while economic surveys and indicators "suggest a continuing recovery in 2021 to date", the central bank said in a statement.

The Icelandic crown currency has strengthened against the euro over the past month, after a strong depreciation last year.

"As a result, the outlook is for inflation to start tapering off this spring," the bank said.

