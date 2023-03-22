Iceland central bank hikes rates amid increased inflationary pressure

Adds quotes

COPENHAGEN, March 22 (Reuters) - Iceland's central bank raised its key policy interest rate by 1 percentage point to 7.5% on Wednesday and warned that near-term inflationary pressure had increased.

"Inflationary pressures are still growing, and price increases are becoming ever more widespread," the central bank said in a statement.

"The outlook is for inflation to be higher in the near future than was forecast in February, even though the housing market has cooled," it added.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

