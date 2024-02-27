Iceland central bank governor to remain in charge until 2029

Adds confirmation by PM's office

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Icelandic central bank governor Asgeir Jonsson's term has been extended to 2029, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

Jonsson will be overseeing the central bank at a time where uncertainty around ongoing earthquakes and volcanic eruptions pose a threat to the economy already battling high inflation.

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir named Jonsson for a five-year term in 2019, and this has now been extended, a spokesperson for the PM's office told Reuters.

