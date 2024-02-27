News & Insights

Iceland central bank governor to remain in charge until 2029

Credit: REUTERS/Bob Strong

February 27, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

Adds confirmation by PM's office

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Icelandic central bank governor Asgeir Jonsson's term has been extended to 2029, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

Jonsson will be overseeing the central bank at a time where uncertainty around ongoing earthquakes and volcanic eruptions pose a threat to the economy already battling high inflation.

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir named Jonsson for a five-year term in 2019, and this has now been extended, a spokesperson for the PM's office told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.