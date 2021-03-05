Iceland appoints STJ Advisors as financial advisor for Islandsbanki IPO

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Iceland's state holding company has appointed STJ Advisors Group as its independent financial advisor in connection with the initial public offering of a stake in Islandsbanki IDSBK.UL, it said in a statement on Friday.

Iceland's government intends to sell up to 35% of the state-owned Islandsbanki in a domestic listing later this year.

Seven parties had expressed interest in becoming independent financial advisor, the state holding company said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans)

