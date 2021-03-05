Iceland appoints STJ Advisors as financial advisor for Islandsbanki IPO

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published

Iceland's state holding company has appointed STJ Advisors Group as its independent financial advisor in connection with the initial public offering of a stake in Islandsbanki [IDSBK.UL], it said in a statement on Friday.

Iceland's government intends to sell up to 35% of the state-owned Islandsbanki in a domestic listing later this year.

Seven parties had expressed interest in becoming independent financial advisor, the state holding company said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Evans)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

