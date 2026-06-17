IceCure's U.S. Installed Base Surges 70% After FDA Clearance, Stock Up 284%

(RTTNews) - IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) reported a 70% increase in its active U.S. commercial install base for the ProSense cryoablation system following FDA marketing authorization in October 2025, reflecting accelerating adoption and rising physician demand for minimally invasive breast cancer treatment options.

The company said interest in ProSense has grown rapidly across clinics and hospitals nationwide, with breast cancer cryoablation procedures now performed in major metropolitan areas including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Memphis. IceCure develops the ProSense system as a non-surgical option for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer in women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgery.

Demand has also been supported by updated clinical guidance from the American Society of Breast Surgeons, which now recommends cryoablation as a local treatment option for appropriately selected low-risk patients—an endorsement IceCure views as a key milestone in broader clinical acceptance.

The company reported strong engagement at major U.S. breast health conferences earlier this year, generating significantly more sales leads than in 2025, prior to FDA authorization. IceCure said this increase reflects growing interest from physicians and healthcare providers evaluating cryoablation as an alternative to surgical tumor removal.

CEO Eyal Shamir said the company believes it is still in the early stages of a substantial commercial opportunity in the U.S., citing expanding physician interest, rising patient awareness, and continued growth in its installed base. He added that IceCure remains focused on supporting physicians through training and education to increase access to ProSense for eligible patients.

The company implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on June 1, 2026.

ICCM is currently trading at $8.10, up 284.00%.

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