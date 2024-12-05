IceCure Medical’s Cryoablation Success in Kidney Tumors

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical’s ProSense® Cryoablation technology shows promise in treating kidney tumors with an 88.7% recurrence-free rate in patients unable to undergo surgery, based on interim results from the ICESECRET study. This innovative, minimally-invasive procedure is gaining traction globally, with approvals in major markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Investors might find the company’s progress appealing, especially as the demand for non-surgical cancer treatments grows.

