IceCure Medical’s Cryoablation Success in Kidney Tumors

December 05, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical’s ProSense® Cryoablation technology shows promise in treating kidney tumors with an 88.7% recurrence-free rate in patients unable to undergo surgery, based on interim results from the ICESECRET study. This innovative, minimally-invasive procedure is gaining traction globally, with approvals in major markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Investors might find the company’s progress appealing, especially as the demand for non-surgical cancer treatments grows.

