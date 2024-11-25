IceCure Medical’s Cryoablation Innovation Gains Momentum

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical has achieved a significant milestone with a Notice of Allowance from Japan’s Patent Office for its innovative multiprobe cryoablation technology, enhancing its capabilities in treating larger tumors. This development strengthens IceCure’s market presence, especially in Japan, where its partner Terumo Corporation is set to pursue regulatory approval for the ProSense® system targeting breast cancer. The advancement is expected to boost IceCure’s standing in the minimally invasive tumor treatment sector.

