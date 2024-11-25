News & Insights

Stocks

IceCure Medical’s Cryoablation Innovation Gains Momentum

November 25, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IceCure Medical has achieved a significant milestone with a Notice of Allowance from Japan’s Patent Office for its innovative multiprobe cryoablation technology, enhancing its capabilities in treating larger tumors. This development strengthens IceCure’s market presence, especially in Japan, where its partner Terumo Corporation is set to pursue regulatory approval for the ProSense® system targeting breast cancer. The advancement is expected to boost IceCure’s standing in the minimally invasive tumor treatment sector.

For further insights into ICCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.