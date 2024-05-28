IceCure Medical Sees Strong Q1 Growth, Awaits FDA Nod

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical reports a robust first quarter in 2024, with a 30% surge in sales of their ProSense® cryoablation system, reflecting growingglobal marketadoption. The company has completed the landmark ICE3 trial for breast cancer, submitted comprehensive data to the FDA, and is awaiting a marketing clearance decision. Independent studies underscore ProSense®’s efficacy and safety, reinforcing its potential as a surgery-free treatment for breast cancer and other indications.

For further insights into ICCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.