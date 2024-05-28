News & Insights

IceCure Medical Sees Strong Q1 Growth, Awaits FDA Nod

May 28, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Icecure Medical (ICCM) has released an update.

IceCure Medical reports a robust first quarter in 2024, with a 30% surge in sales of their ProSense® cryoablation system, reflecting growingglobal marketadoption. The company has completed the landmark ICE3 trial for breast cancer, submitted comprehensive data to the FDA, and is awaiting a marketing clearance decision. Independent studies underscore ProSense®’s efficacy and safety, reinforcing its potential as a surgery-free treatment for breast cancer and other indications.

