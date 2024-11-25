News & Insights

Stocks
ICCM

IceCure Medical receives Notice of Allowance from Japan’s Patent Office

November 25, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

IceCure Medical (ICCM) announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office for its invention titled ‘Cryogenic System with Multiple Submerged Pumps’. The patent addresses a cryogenic system featuring multiple submerged pumps that enable IceCure to introduce a groundbreaking next-generation multiprobe system. This advanced technology allows for high-end capabilities to independently control and maintain the performance of each cryoprobe, facilitating the treatment of large tumors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ICCM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.