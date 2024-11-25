IceCure Medical receives Notice of Allowance from Japan’s Patent Office

IceCure Medical (ICCM) announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office for its invention titled ‘Cryogenic System with Multiple Submerged Pumps’. The patent addresses a cryogenic system featuring multiple submerged pumps that enable IceCure to introduce a groundbreaking next-generation multiprobe system. This advanced technology allows for high-end capabilities to independently control and maintain the performance of each cryoprobe, facilitating the treatment of large tumors.
