IceCure Medical Publishes Mouse Study On ProSense That Boosts Immune Response Against Cancer

(RTTNews) - Provider of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) Wednesday announced the publication of a study titled 'Piezo1 facilitates optimal T cell activation during tumor challenge' in OncoImmunology journal.

The independent mouse model study, using ProSense demonstrated that cryoablation can activate the body's natural immune response by enhancing CD8+ T cells, an important arm of immune response.

The developer of ProSense said the data might produce anti-cancer benefits in humans beyond tumor destruction during cryoablation procedure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.