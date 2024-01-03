News & Insights

IceCure Medical Publishes Mouse Study On ProSense That Boosts Immune Response Against Cancer

January 03, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Provider of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) Wednesday announced the publication of a study titled 'Piezo1 facilitates optimal T cell activation during tumor challenge' in OncoImmunology journal.

The independent mouse model study, using ProSense demonstrated that cryoablation can activate the body's natural immune response by enhancing CD8+ T cells, an important arm of immune response.

The developer of ProSense said the data might produce anti-cancer benefits in humans beyond tumor destruction during cryoablation procedure.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
