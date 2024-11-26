News & Insights

IceCure Medical price target raised to $4.60 from $4.16 at Brookline

November 26, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Brookline raised the firm’s price target on IceCure Medical (ICCM) to $4.60 from $4.16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Q3 results the firm calls “as expected” and the FDA AdComm vote earlier this month in favor of approving ProSense for treatment of low-risk breast cancer. The firm expects approval in Q1 of 2025, the analyst noted.

