IceCure Medical price target raised to $4.60 from $4.16 at Brookline

Brookline raised the firm’s price target on IceCure Medical (ICCM) to $4.60 from $4.16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Q3 results the firm calls “as expected” and the FDA AdComm vote earlier this month in favor of approving ProSense for treatment of low-risk breast cancer. The firm expects approval in Q1 of 2025, the analyst noted.
