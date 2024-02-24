IceCure Medical (ICCM) Price Target Increased by 5.85% to 3.14

The average one-year price target for IceCure Medical (NasdaqCM:ICCM) has been revised to 3.14 / share. This is an increase of 5.85% from the prior estimate of 2.97 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 4.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 137.81% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in IceCure Medical. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICCM is 0.00%, an increase of 54.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.62% to 288K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 51K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 42.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICCM by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 29.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICCM by 142.39% over the last quarter.

Icecure Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals.

