IceCure Medical (ICCM) Price Target Increased by 12.61% to 2.98

The average one-year price target for IceCure Medical (NasdaqCM:ICCM) has been revised to $2.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.61% from the prior estimate of $2.64 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 288.99% from the latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in IceCure Medical. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICCM is 0.00%, an increase of 30.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.44% to 241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 53K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gunderson Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

