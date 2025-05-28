ICECURE MEDICAL Earnings Results: $ICCM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ICECURE MEDICAL ($ICCM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $730,000, missing estimates of $765,000 by $-35,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ICCM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ICECURE MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of ICECURE MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 36,990 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,489
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 18,875 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,191
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 18,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,377
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 16,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,981
- FOUNDATIONS INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 15,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,635
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 14,577 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,034
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 13,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,841
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.