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IceCure Medical Appoints Meir Peleg As CFO; Shares Rise In Pre-market

March 24, 2026 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM), on Tuesday, appointed Meir Peleg as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17.

Peleg brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, including roles at Nasdaq-listed companies.

The appointment comes as the company gains momentum following U.S. FDA clearance for ProSense in low-risk breast cancer and a recommendation from the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Further, the company intends to appoint Richard Fine as Medical Director in the second quarter of 2026 to support its breast cancer clinical and educational initiatives.

Vice President of R&D and Engineering Naum Muchnik will depart effective April 12, as the company initiates a search for a new Chief Technology Officer.

In the pre-market trading, IceCure Medical is 6.67% higher at $0.6800 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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