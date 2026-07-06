BioTech
ICCM

IceCure Highlights Expanding Adoption Of ProSense Cryoablation In Brazil

July 06, 2026 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, announced growing commercial adoption of its ProSense system in Brazil following FDA marketing authorization for early-stage, low-risk breast cancer.

ProSense is designed to destroy tumors by freezing, offering a minimally invasive alternative to surgical removal. The system already holds ANVISA approval in Brazil, where physicians are increasingly performing commercial procedures across breast, lung, kidney, and musculoskeletal cancers.

independent studies are underway to further validate ProSense. In Brazil, breast surgeon Dr. Vanessa Sanvido is leading a 750-patient trial, while in France, Dr. Toulsie Ramtohul of the Institut Curie is preparing a 900-patient study. Both trials aim to compare cryoablation outcomes with current standard of care.

At the SOBRICE Onco 2026 congress in São Paulo leading experts including Dr. Sanvido and Dr. Ramtohul presented clinical experiences with ProSense, underscoring its growing role in interventional oncology.

Chief Executive Officer Eyal Shamir noted that FDA clearance has provided a significant tailwind, boosting awareness and physician interest in Brazil. He emphasized that ProSense is gaining traction as a versatile solution across multiple tumor types.

The company recently implemented 1-for-30 reverse stock split on June 1, 2026.

ICCM closed Thursday's trading (July 2, 2026) at $5.36, up 1.52%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.90, down 8.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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