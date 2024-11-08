Iceberg Research announces short position in Gevo

Iceberg Research said via X: “We are short Gevo (GEVO) Inc (GEVO). The change in the US administration is the obvious threat but problems run deeper, in particular the competitiveness of technology. A lot of room to fall further.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GEVO:
- Gevo Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Advances
- Bleecker Street Research Shorts Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) on Trump Concerns
- Bleecker Street Research short Gevo, says Trump could throw out DOE loan
- GEVO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Recent News Helped Fuel Gevo’s (GEVO) Stock Price Over 100% in a Month
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.