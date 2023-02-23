Ice storm causes internet outage in Michigan - NetBlocks

Adds details on the ice storm

Feb 23 (Reuters) - An ice storm in Michigan in the United States has disrupted internet services and affected power lines in the state, internet observatory NetBlocks said on Thursday.

A major winter storm wrecked havoc across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with high winds and heavy snow on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of schools to close, grounding air travel and making road travel difficult - if not impossible - in some areas.

More than 50 million Americans were under winter weather advisories on Wednesday morning as the storm moved across a wide swath of the western and northern United States and into the East.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.