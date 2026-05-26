ICE Stock Declines 13% in a Year: What Should Investors Do Now?

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE have lost 13.1% over the past year compared with the Securities and Exchange industry’s decline of 8.4%. Its share price, as of Friday, was $152.97, down 19.2% from its 52-week high of $189.35.

Meanwhile, peers like CME Group Inc. CME, Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ have increased 2.6%, 54.3% and 11.3%, respectively. The S&P 500 Index has also gained 33% during this time.

1-Year Price Performance: ICE, CME, CBOE, NDAQ, Industry & S&P 500



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Average Target Price for ICE Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 16 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $200.63 per share. The average suggests a potential 31.2% upside from the last closing price.



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ICE’s Valuation

Intercontinental Exchange’s shares are trading at a discount compared with the industry. Intercontinental shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings of 18.19X, lower than its five-year median of 21.74X and the industry average of 20.78X. Meanwhile, CME, Cboe Global and Nasdaq are trading at 23.32X, 26.38X and 22.47X, respectively.



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ICE’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. The estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $10.94 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 10.1%.

The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 7.9% and 4.2%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

Factors Favoring ICE Stock

ICE’s top line is poised to improve on strength in global data services and index business, the ICE Global Network offering, as well as solid desktop, feeds, and derivatives analytics. The company has been achieving expense synergies from strategic acquisitions, which have strengthened its portfolio and expanded its presence. The Black Knight integration is also intended to improve the overall mix of recurring revenues over time, supporting durability as mortgage volumes cycle

ICE boasts the largest mortgage network across the United States and thus remains well-positioned to benefit from accelerated digitization in the residential mortgage industry.

Continued adoption of digital solutions, MSP mortgage servicing system revenues and default management revenues are expected to drive Mortgage Technology’s revenues. For 2026, the company expects total revenue growth in the Mortgage Technology in the low-to-mid single-digit range. The company continues to make strategic investments across the business for future profitable growth opportunities.

ICE’s Fixed Income and Data Services segment continues to expand through pricing, reference data, indices, and network technology. Performance was led by the CDS clearing business and elevated global macroeconomic volatility. For 2026, management anticipates recurring revenue growth in the mid single-digit range, with results expected to trend toward the higher end.

Intercontinental Exchange’s investment in Polymarket signals confidence in prediction markets as a high-growth, data-driven asset class, potentially unlocking new revenue streams. ICE’s new $600 million investment in Polymarket, could create synergies with its existing exchange and data businesses, enhancing its market intelligence offerings and expanding its addressable market.

ICE continuously engages in strategic investments supported by a healthy and minimal risk-based balance sheet, which offers stability and buoyancy over the medium to long term. Its dividend history is also impressive, with the company having more than doubled its dividends in the last six years.

Risks for ICE

Total operating expenses have increased over the last several years, reflecting higher compensation and benefits, technology and communication costs, and acquisition-related integration activity. ICE guided for the second quarter of 2026, adjusted operating expenses in the range of of $1.030 billion to $1.040 billion.

ICE faces competitive and regulatory challenges that could pressure pricing, increase compliance costs, and shift trading volumes, making future growth and profitability more unpredictable.

Conclusion

ICE is poised for growth, banking on the strength of its compelling portfolio and expansive risk-management services, which ensure revenue flow, as well as strategic buyouts, a solid balance sheet, and effective capital deployment. However, rising operating expenses and volatile industry trends raise concerns.

Nevertheless, favorable growth estimates, as well as cheaper valuations, are noteworthy. It is, therefore, wise to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.