$ICE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ICE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $93,027,066 of trading volume.

$ICE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ICE:

$ICE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 424,177 shares for an estimated $70,224,046 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 48,314 shares for an estimated $7,885,570 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,634 shares for an estimated $2,536,078 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,180 shares for an estimated $2,031,876 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,037 shares for an estimated $1,324,420 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,978 shares for an estimated $493,502 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER sold 2,255 shares for an estimated $381,884

ANDREW J SURDYKOWSKI (General Counsel) sold 955 shares for an estimated $149,056

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 750 shares for an estimated $117,135

$ICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 724 institutional investors add shares of $ICE stock to their portfolio, and 700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ICE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ICE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

