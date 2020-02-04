ICE Says Not In Buyout Talks With EBay

(RTTNews) - Responding to media reports, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said Tuesday that it approached eBay (EBAY) to explore a range of potential opportunities that might create value for the shareholders of both companies. But, eBay has not engaged in a meaningful way. So, ICE is not in negotiations regarding the sale of all or part of eBay.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange has made a takeover offer for eBay Inc. that could value the sprawling online marketplace at more than $30 billion.

The Journal also reported that ICE has approached eBay in the past and did so again recently. The companies aren't currently in formal talks and there is no guarantee eBay would agree to a deal.

Earlier in the day, hedge fund Starboard Value urged eBay to separate its Classifieds business, saying it would allow the company to focus on growing the marketplace business.

EBAY closed Tuesday regular trading at $37.41, up $3.02 or 8.78%. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $0.21 or 0.56 percent.

