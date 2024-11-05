ICE reports October total ADV up 40% y/y; open interest up 20% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange reported October 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics…October highlights include: Total average daily volume or ADV up 40% y/y; open interest OI up 20% y/y, including record futures OI of 50.1M lots on October 25; Record Energy ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 21% y/y; .Total Oil ADV up 22% y/y; including record options of 435k lots; OI up 20% y/y, including record OI of 15.8M lots on October 25… Brent ADV up 16% y/y, including record options of 364k lots; OI up 16% y/y, including record options OI of 4.1M lots on October 25 … WTI ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 20% y/y;Gasoil ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 64% y/y, including record OI of 1.3M lots on October 30…Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 17% y/y….Total Natural Gas ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 22% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.5M lots on October 25 …North American Gas ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 18% y/y…

