ICE rejects 41% of coffee in new grading round, new lots arrive

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Coffee graders working for the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) rejected 41% of the arabica coffee lots sent to the exchange's warehouses to be certified for delivery against futures contracts in a new grading round, ICE said on Tuesday.

Graders evaluated 11,051 bags of a total volume of 27,834 bags that was pending grading, passing 6,475 bags while rejecting 4,576 bags.

The rejection rate is high, considering past rounds. It could indicate that a large part of the lots presented to the exchange was coffee that had been previously certified and then de-certified, with traders seeking fresh certification to escape aging penalties.

The practice, known in the market as recertification, has been banned by ICE from Nov. 30, but some lots presented before that date are still being evaluated by the graders.

According to the report on Tuesday, 2,785 additional bags arrived for grading, so the volume pending evaluation by the exchange is now at 19,568 bags.

There is a large variety of origins among those lots, and some very small lots, which could mean some traders are trying to certify coffee that has been sitting at warehouses at destination countries (importing countries) for some time.

Since arabica prices spiked last week to the highest in six months, traders who are short could try to certify coffee for delivery.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.