ICE receives first batch of coffee for certification since March

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) ICE.N received the first lot of arabica coffee since March for grading and, if approved, be added to the certified stocks of the exchange, according to analysts and data from ICE.

A volume of 4,620 bags appeared as "pending grading" in the latest daily report ICE released about the level of the certified arabica coffee stocks.

The batch of coffee was presented at the Hamburg-Bremen hub in Germany, one of the five places where participants of the arabica coffee futures market at ICE KCc1KCc2 can choose to have coffee delivered against their positions.

"It's only 4,620 bags, but here comes the coffee certs. The fun begins again guessing how many get brought to the Board and how many actually pass," said soft commodities analyst Judy Ganes.

ICE graders, the people in charge of checking whether the lots delivered have the specification needed to enter the certified stocks, have lately approved a smaller amount of the total arriving.

There is no official information about why lots have not been approved, but traders have said it is mostly because more unwashed or semi-washed coffee is being delivered.

The exchange standard is for washed arabicas, the coffee resulting from fruits being peeled and washed after harvest, before the drying process.

ICE stocks are currently at a very low level, near the lowest ever, at only 550,354 bags, as traders have been taking product from the exchange, reacting to a situation of low availability in the broader physical arabica coffee market.

