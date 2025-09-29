ICE Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE have gained 12.5% year to date, outperforming the industry's 7% growth.



With a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 2.7 million. ICE has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while matching in one, with an average of 1.36%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ICE Shares are Undervalued

Intercontinental Exchange shares are trading at a discount to the Zacks Securities and Exchange industry. Its forward price-to-earnings of 22.29X is lower than the industry average of 24.26X.



Shares of CME Group Inc. CME are also trading at a discount to the industry average, while Cboe Global Markets CBOE and Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ shares are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ICE’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.9%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $10 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.7%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 10.5% and 5.6%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 12%, outperforming the industry average of 10.4%.

Average Target Price for ICE Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 17 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $206.76 per share. The average suggests a potential 23.6% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Impacting ICE Stock

ICE’s top line is poised to improve on strength in global data services and index business, growth in pricing and reference data business, and strength in ICE Global Network offering, solid desktop, feeds, and derivatives analytics. The company has been achieving expense synergies from strategic acquisitions, which have also strengthened its portfolio and expanded its presence.



ICE boasts the largest mortgage network across the United States and thus remains well-positioned to benefit from accelerated digitization in the residential mortgage industry.



ICE continuously engages in strategic investments supported by a healthy and minimal risk-based balance sheet, which also offers stability and buoyancy over the medium to long term.



However, operating expenses have been increasing over the last several years, weighing on margin expansion. With continuous growth initiatives like product launches and technology upgrades, we believe that expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term.

Though the debt balance declined, its leverage as well as times interest earned compares unfavorably with the industry average.

End Notes

ICE is poised for growth, banking on the strength of its compelling portfolio and expansive risk-management services, which also ensure revenue flow, as well as strategic buyouts, a solid balance sheet, and effective capital deployment. Its dividend history is impressive. It has more than doubled its dividends in the last six years.



Optimistic analyst sentiment, favorable growth estimates, as well as attractive valuations should continue to benefit ICE over the long term.

It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

