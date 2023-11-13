Ice Oil & Gas signs production-sharing agreement with Ivory Coast

DAKAR, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has signed a production-sharing agreement with independent oil producer Ice Oil & Gas for its offshore block CI-705, the company said on Monday.

Ice Oil & Gas said it will invest at least $40 million in exploration and has a seven-year exploration period for an exploration block located off the coast of Grand Lahou at a water depth of up to 2,500 metres.

(Reporting by Libby George Writing by Bate Felix Editing by David Goodman)

