Ice Oil & Gas signs production-sharing agreement with Ivory Coast

November 13, 2023 — 11:38 am EST

DAKAR, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has signed a production-sharing agreement with independent oil producer Ice Oil & Gas for its offshore block CI-705, the company said on Monday.

Ice Oil & Gas said it will invest at least $40 million in exploration and has a seven-year exploration period for an exploration block located off the coast of Grand Lahou at a water depth of up to 2,500 metres.

