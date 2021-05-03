ICE May raw sugar delivery at 11,351 lots, says exchange

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The physical delivery of sugar against the expiry of the May contract at ICE U.S. reached 11,351 lots, or around 576,660 tonnes, with main ports of delivery being Santos and Paranagua, in Brazil, the exchange said on Monday.

One small lot with 99 contracts will be delivered in Nicaragua, the exchange said. The official number matches traders' estimates compiled by Reuters on Friday.

It is a small delivery considering recent years, accounting for only a quarter of the volume seen for the May contract in 2020 when more than 44,000 lots were delivered.

"Some say the delivery was a non-event," said one U.S.-based broker, referring to the size of the operation.

"This could be down to the slow start to this year's harvest (in Brazil), but also to some concern from the Brazilian producers as to the production this year. That makes a small delivery perhaps more telling than a larger delivery," he said.

Brazilian mills are having a very slow start to the 2021/22 season (April-March), with sugar production lagging last year's levels by as much as 35%.

U.S.-based brokerage StoneX on Monday cut its view for the cane crop due to drier-than-normal weather in the country.

Raw sugar prices SBc1 were up 1% on Monday morning in New York.

