ICE March white sugar delivery totals 261,950 metric tons

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A total of 261,950 metric tons of white sugar has been tendered against the March contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Thursday.

The March contract expired on Wednesday.

The total comprised 109,050 tons from the United Arab Emirates, 80,650 tons from India, 47,000 tons from Brazil and 25,250 tons from Guatemala.

The buyers were Macquarie Bank Ltd (173,350 tons), Marex Financial (45,450) and Sucden Financial (43,150).

The sellers were ADM Investor Services (109,050 tons), StoneX Financial (75,650), Macquarie Bank Ltd (47,000), Sucden Financial (25,250) and Marex Financial (5,000).

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

