ICE March raw sugar delivery at 11,351 lots, says exchange

The physical delivery of sugar against the expiry of the May contract at ICE U.S. reached 11,351 lots, or around 576,660 tonnes, with main ports of delivery being Santos and Paranagua, in Brazil, the exchange said on Monday.

One small lot will be delivered in Nicaragua, the exchange said. The official number matches traders' estimates compiled by Reuters on Friday.

