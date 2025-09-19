ICE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.78, changing hands as low as $168.94 per share. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICE's low point in its 52 week range is $142.29 per share, with $189.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.87. The ICE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.