ICE increases margins for front-month Brent crude futures by 19%

March 24 (Reuters) - ICE has increased the margins for May Brent crude futures by 19% effective March 25.

"This is the third margin update to Brent futures by ICE in 2022," an ICE spokeswoman said. The increase on Thursday followed updates effective Jan. 6 and March 14.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.