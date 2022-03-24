US Markets
ICE increases margins for front-month Brent crude futures by 19%

Contributor
Rowena Edwards Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

ICE has increased the margins for May Brent crude futures by 19% effective March 25.

"This is the third margin update to Brent futures by ICE in 2022," an ICE spokeswoman said. The increase on Thursday followed updates effective Jan. 6 and March 14.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards)

