ICE (ICE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 24.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based) : $781 million versus $1.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change.

: $781 million versus $1.13 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment : $563 million compared to the $559.42 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $563 million compared to the $559.42 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment : $502 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $503.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +101.6%.

: $502 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $503.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +101.6%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services : $234 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $238.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $234 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $238.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics : $70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +191.7%.

: $70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +191.7%. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions : $43 million versus $52.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $43 million versus $52.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options : $99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $99.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $99.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other : $89 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

: $89 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software : $219 million compared to the $188.56 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $219 million compared to the $188.56 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings : $121 million compared to the $125.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.

: $121 million compared to the $125.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution : $35 million versus $32.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $35 million versus $32.31 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- CDS clearing: $81 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Shares of ICE have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

